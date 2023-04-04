Photos: See how the Trump indictment day unfolded

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Former President Donald Trump arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office to turn himself in.
Security is high. There are barricades all around the court building, and police are out in force. Both pro and anti-Trump demonstrators are expected in the little park across the street.
The judge in the case is the same judge who oversaw the conviction of Trump's business on felony tax fraud charges in December.
This indictment, when it's unsealed, will spell out the precise criminal counts against Trump. His lawyers have said the Manhattan District Attorney is politically motivated, and that their client will vigorously fight the charges.
Here is scene from today.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.