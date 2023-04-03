Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/17/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The San Bernardino County Grand Jury criticized conditions at the Redlands animal shelter.

2. A Corona woman serving a life sentence for murder pled guilty to an unemployment scam conducted from prison.

3. The controversial giant warehouse complex in Moreno Valley is scheduled to break ground this year.

4. Some follow-ups for us on stories we’ve talked about in the past.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.