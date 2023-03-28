KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/28 KVCR Midday News: Housing Affordability Could Become Negative Growth Factor for IE, Recent Rain to Bring On the Mosquitoes, & More
- Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes discusses plans for a busy 2023 legislative session.
- Housing affordability could become a negative growth factor for the Inland Empire.
- Recent rain has created ideal conditions for breeding mosquitos and as the weather heats up, expect a bumper crop of mosquitos.
- A skydiver making a drop over Lake Elsinore got tangled up in high-tension power lines just south of the landing zone Monday.