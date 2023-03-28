© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/28 KVCR Midday News: Housing Affordability Could Become Negative Growth Factor for IE, Recent Rain to Bring On the Mosquitoes, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT
Midday News - Forest Falls Wash.png
Shareen Awad
/

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes discusses plans for a busy 2023 legislative session.
  • Housing affordability could become a negative growth factor for the Inland Empire.
  • Recent rain has created ideal conditions for breeding mosquitos and as the weather heats up, expect a bumper crop of mosquitos.
  • A skydiver making a drop over Lake Elsinore got tangled up in high-tension power lines just south of the landing zone Monday.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad