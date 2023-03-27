© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The new incentive for Americans to get heat pumps as a key climate solution

By Julia Simon
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM PDT

U.S. sales of heat pumps overtook sales of gas furnaces in 2022. But what is a heat pump? And why do some call it a key climate solution?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.