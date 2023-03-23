© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/23 KVCR Midday News: CA College Students Still Eligible for CalFresh, SoCal Weathers Latest Pacific Storm, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Figures issues Wednesday showed that employers across Riverside and San Bernardino counties added 33,900 jobs in 2022.
  • The deadline to give public comment on California’s Fire Hazard Severity Zones map is fast approaching.
  • Up to 700,000 California college students are likely eligible for CalFresh.
  • Authorities say a 15-year-old boy allegedly circulated threats via social media aimed at two Menifee high school campuses, but the threats were determined to be unfounded.
  • The IE and most of SoCal appear to have weathered the latest Pacific storm that helped push March rain and snowfall way above average.
