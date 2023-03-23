KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/23 KVCR Midday News: CA College Students Still Eligible for CalFresh, SoCal Weathers Latest Pacific Storm, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Figures issues Wednesday showed that employers across Riverside and San Bernardino counties added 33,900 jobs in 2022.
- The deadline to give public comment on California’s Fire Hazard Severity Zones map is fast approaching.
- Up to 700,000 California college students are likely eligible for CalFresh.
- Authorities say a 15-year-old boy allegedly circulated threats via social media aimed at two Menifee high school campuses, but the threats were determined to be unfounded.
- The IE and most of SoCal appear to have weathered the latest Pacific storm that helped push March rain and snowfall way above average.