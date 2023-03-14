KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/14 KVCR Midday News: More Rain for SB Mountains Causes Concern, Negative Effects of Mergers in Healthcare System, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Forecasters predict as much as three and a half inches of rain could fall in the San Bernardino Mountains.
- Billboards have gone up across California warning about the negative effects of unchecked mergers in the healthcare system.
- A recent study funded by the California health Care Foundation finds black patients exert extra effort to lessen their experiences of bias when seeking medical care.