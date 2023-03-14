© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/14 KVCR Midday News: More Rain for SB Mountains Causes Concern, Negative Effects of Mergers in Healthcare System, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT
Midday News - My Home.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Forecasters predict as much as three and a half inches of rain could fall in the San Bernardino Mountains.
  • Billboards have gone up across California warning about the negative effects of unchecked mergers in the healthcare system.
  • A recent study funded by the California health Care Foundation finds black patients exert extra effort to lessen their experiences of bias when seeking medical care.
Local news
