The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/9 KVCR Midday News: Accelerated Snow Recovery Effort is Underway Ahead of Incoming Storms, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM PST
Shareen Awad
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • An accelerated push is underway in the snow recovery effort ahead of two incoming storms that could compound trouble for residents of the San Bernardino Mountains. To my fellow mountain residents, stay safe.
  • On Capitol Hill, Senator Alex Padilla introduced and questioned Dr. Michael Wara about wildlife mitigation.
  • Riverside County homicide detectives have their primary suspect in a February 26 shooting in La Cresta, near Murrieta.
  • Palm Springs’ iconic Plaza Theater is about to get a new lease on life as the city has approved restoration and renovation plans.
  • The latest IRS tax data finds Californians can expect to receive the 10th largest refunds averaging $4,030.
  • FAA says technology will help planes avoid some dangerous landings.
