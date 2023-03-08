KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/8 KVCR Midday News: Snowpack + Upcoming Rain Could Mean Flooding, CA Lawmakers Targeting Hidden Fees, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An upcoming storm could impact areas that saw snowpack and lead to flooding.
- California lawmakers are targeting the hidden fees that can lead to sticker shock for hotel stays, concert tickets, and more.
- Surveys show that 3 in 4 Americans older than 50 want to age in place, but climate change can make that difficult.
- More than 330 thousand acres of federally protected lands northwest of Sacramento could soon be expanding.