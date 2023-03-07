KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/7 KVCR Midday News: Mountain Communities Still Waiting on Help, Medi-Cal Eligibility Reviews, & More
- Law enforcement says it may still be a few days before they can reach everyone trapped in their homes in mountain communities, after the rare blizzard last week buried the region in snow.
- Public health officials in California say they’re disappointed by the governor’s plan to slash funding for a program that would bring people into epidemiology, microbiology, and lab technician roles.
- For the first time since the pandemic, California will resume annual eligibility reviews for Medi-Cal.