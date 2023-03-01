KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/1 KVCR Midday News: Supplies En Route to Stranded Residents in Mountain Communities, Read Across America, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A concerted effort is underway to get supplies to snowbound resort communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.
- California Baptist University will receive the largest gift in its 73-year history - $28.5 million.
- California’s COVID-19 public health emergency ended Tuesday just as the death toll surpassed 100,000 since the pandemic was declared three years ago.
- For decades, monarch butterfly populations in California have been declining and researchers say it’s related to habitat loss, climate change, and other impacts on ecosystems.
- The Riverside Public Library and the Riverside Unified School District is celebrating Read Across America at the Main Library in Downtown Riverside.