2/28 KVCR Midday News: UCR Registers 2nd Largest Increase in Freshman Applications, SB County Calls State of Emergency for Mountain Residents, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Breeze Airways is now flying to 4 different locations out of San Bernardino International Airport, signaling big changes for the airport.
- UCR registered the second largest year-to-year increase in freshman applications of Fall 2023 among University of California campuses.
- Another unusually cold winter storm arrives Wednesday, with heavy rain and snow expected.
- San Bernardino County has called a state of emergency in response to last weekend’s massive snowstorms. The County and the Red Cross have established an emergency shelter for mountain residents who can’t get home at Redlands East Valley High School.