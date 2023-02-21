Creative Corps Inland SoCal Offers $4.7 Million In Grants for Artists

Creative Corps Inland SoCal serves high priority communities, putting artists to work in order to create solutions to issues including health, climate, social equity, and civic participation. They’re launching a program to distribute more than $4.7 million in grants for artists to offer their perspectives and express their talents.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez recently attended a Creative Corps Inland SoCal Listening Session in San Bernardino, organized to gather feedback from the community that will help shape grant guidelines. Lillian speaks with Jennifer Kane, Executive Director of the Arts Connection, one of the partnering agencies working to promote Creative Corps Inland SoCal. Jennifer shares more about Creative Corps Inland SoCal's mission and how artists could use the grants.

Lillian also speaks with Jorge Heredia, Director for The Garcia Center for the Arts, who helped facilitate the listening session.

There are more listening sessions coming up. For more information and to apply for a grant, visit Creative Corps Inland Socal.com