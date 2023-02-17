Creative Corps Inland SoCal Arts Grant Sessions

Creative Corps Inland SoCal is a new regional regranting program launching a 4.7 million-dollar initiative to support Inland Southern California artists, cultural practitioners and creatives in projects related to health, environmental justice, social justice and civic engagement. Creative Corps Inland SoCal was founded by the Arts Council of San Bernardino County, California Desert Arts Council, Riverside Arts Council and the Inland Empire Community Foundation. They are now seeking input from artists, cultural practitioners and creatives as well as Community Based Organizations and local government agencies for a grant program launching soon. Interested parties have an opportunity to participate in listening sessions in the next few days. All of the input gathered will be incorporated into the guidelines for the grant program to be released in March of this year. Participants of the listening sessions will also be able to learn more about how to apply to the grants when they become available this spring. The vision of Creative Corps Inland SoCal is to cultivate long-term work partnerships and to expand work and career opportunities for artists and creatives in the Inland SoCal region well beyond the grant.

Rick Dulock, KVCR News.

RSVP Link: Listening Sessions

Virtual Session

Inland SoCal Region Wide Listening Session

Friday, February 17, 12pm

Riverside County

Coachella

Tuesday, February 21st, 4:30 – 5:30pm

Coachella Branch Library

1500 6th St Coachella, CA 92236

Jurupa Valley

Wednesday, February 22, 6-8pm

Glen Avon Library

9244 Galena St, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Banning

Saturday, February 25, 12-3pm

Dorothy Ramon Learning Center

111 N San Gorgonio Ave, Banning, CA 92220

San Bernardino County

Fontana

Saturday, February 25, 3-7pm

Jazz Fest: A Black History Month Celebration

Miller Amphitheater

17002 Arrow Blvd. Fontana, CA 92335