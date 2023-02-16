KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/16 KVCR Midday News: Older Workers Remain a Force in the IE, Tiny Home Village, Wildlife Freeway Crossings, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A California man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area.
- March 10 will mark the beginnings of the Tiny Home Village and Youth Drop-In Center Expansion in Victorville.
- Older residents across the Inland Empire and the nation remain a powerful force in the labor pool.
- Wildlife freeway crossings are coming to the San Bernardino County desert.
- Modernism Week, an annual celebration of Palm Springs mid-century design and architecture will begin today.