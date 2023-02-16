© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/16 KVCR Midday News: Older Workers Remain a Force in the IE, Tiny Home Village, Wildlife Freeway Crossings, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 16, 2023 at 12:32 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A California man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area.
  • March 10 will mark the beginnings of the Tiny Home Village and Youth Drop-In Center Expansion in Victorville.
  • Older residents across the Inland Empire and the nation remain a powerful force in the labor pool.
  • Wildlife freeway crossings are coming to the San Bernardino County desert.
  • Modernism Week, an annual celebration of Palm Springs mid-century design and architecture will begin today.
Shareen Awad
