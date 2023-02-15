© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Moreno Valley man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking conspiracy

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM PST

A California man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area.
The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to court documents, 57-year-old Arthur Wilson, of Moreno Valley conspired with Wesley Bell of Natchez, Jimmie Lee Swearengen, Jr., of Mesquite, TX, Thomas Jerome Mitchell and Justine Chambers of Victorville, CA, and Kevin Singleton, formerly of Natchez, to traffic kilograms of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area for distribution and sale.
Wilson was also convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his role in moving more than $345,000 in drug proceeds from Natchez to his drug suppliers in California.
This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. The task forces purpose is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations through a comprehensive multi-agency approach.

