KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/15 KVCR Midday News: Arson Suspect Tied to Menifee Target, IE High School Teams Compete for Mock Trial Title, Super Cold Temps Hit, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Tomorrow, Feb 16, a screening for a new documentary film and panel discussion will take place in the Scripps Humanities Auditorium at Scripps College.
  • An arson suspect has been tied to a fire that closed a Menifee Target store.
  • High school teams from the IE will compete for a chance to win the title in the Riverside County Mock Trial Competition.
  • Some of the coldest temperatures of the winter season have hit this week, with wind, rain, and snow hitting the Inland Empire.
  • Police say drug lab was found after San Francisco house blast.
Shareen Awad
