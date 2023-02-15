KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/15 KVCR Midday News: Arson Suspect Tied to Menifee Target, IE High School Teams Compete for Mock Trial Title, Super Cold Temps Hit, & More
- Tomorrow, Feb 16, a screening for a new documentary film and panel discussion will take place in the Scripps Humanities Auditorium at Scripps College.
- An arson suspect has been tied to a fire that closed a Menifee Target store.
- High school teams from the IE will compete for a chance to win the title in the Riverside County Mock Trial Competition.
- Some of the coldest temperatures of the winter season have hit this week, with wind, rain, and snow hitting the Inland Empire.
- Police say drug lab was found after San Francisco house blast.