KVCR Attends Leading with Hope – Supporting Latina Leaders for a Better California at The Cheech in Riverside

KVCR staff recently visited the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Downtown Riverside for Leading with Hope – Supporting Latina Leaders for a Better California. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks with Helen Iris Torres, CEO of HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality), who shares what HOPE is and their mission to strengthen Latinas and achieve equality in politics, education, and more.

Lillian also speaks with Sandra Magana Cuellar who is on the Board of Directors for HOPE. She discusses why it is important for her to be involved with this organization.

More information is available at www.latinas.org