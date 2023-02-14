© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

KVCR Attends Leading with Hope – Supporting Latina Leaders for a Better California at The Cheech in Riverside

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM PST
Untitled design - 2023-02-14T143439.402.png

KVCR staff recently visited the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Downtown Riverside for Leading with Hope – Supporting Latina Leaders for a Better California. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks with Helen Iris Torres, CEO of HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality), who shares what HOPE is and their mission to strengthen Latinas and achieve equality in politics, education, and more.

Lillian also speaks with Sandra Magana Cuellar who is on the Board of Directors for HOPE. She discusses why it is important for her to be involved with this organization.

More information is available at www.latinas.org

Tags
Local news
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez