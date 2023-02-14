© 2023 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/14 KVCR Midday News: Loma Linda Children’s Hospital Receives Grant, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Exhibit in Menifee, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST
Midday News - Snow Covered SB Peak.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Loma Linda Children’s Hospital was awarded a grant that will help fund new facilities and improvements in the hospital.
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahones participates in a Super Bowl tradition stemming from 1987.
  • California’s COVID State of Emergency is being phased out at the end of the month.
  • A traveling exhibit that serves as a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C. will be on display in Menifee for four days in April.
  • The Oaks Restaurant in Angelus Oaks will host a Valentine’s Day event today, with dinner specials from 4-7pm. The Oaks is located at 37676 CA-38, Angelus Oaks, CA. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/hwy38theoaks/
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad