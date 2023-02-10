© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/10/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published February 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM PST
newswrap.jpg

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The San Bernardino City Council has declared homelessness a local emergency.
2. Riverside County supervisors and court officials are hoping to reduce a backlog that has led to hundreds of cases being dismissed.
3. The Inland Empire was in the news this week for some good stats regarding job creation.
4. And lastly, we remember two Inland Empire leaders who died recently: Albert Okura and John Magness.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

