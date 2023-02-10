Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/10/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The San Bernardino City Council has declared homelessness a local emergency.

2. Riverside County supervisors and court officials are hoping to reduce a backlog that has led to hundreds of cases being dismissed.

3. The Inland Empire was in the news this week for some good stats regarding job creation.

4. And lastly, we remember two Inland Empire leaders who died recently: Albert Okura and John Magness.

