© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down

By Sarah McCammon
Published February 9, 2023 at 9:56 AM PST
The part of the form that deals with menstrual cycles and had been optional. The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors voted to remove the questions about high school athletes' menstrual history.
Clara-Sophia Daly/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The part of the form that deals with menstrual cycles and had been optional. The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors voted to remove the questions about high school athletes' menstrual history.

Updated February 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM ET

The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics.

Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the requirements for Florida athletes, the newly adopted form asks students to list their "sex assigned at birth." The previous version asked only for "sex."

The vote comes after weeks of controversy surrounding questions on the medical form, which is typically filled out by a physician and submitted to schools. The board approved a recommendation by the association's director to remove the questions, which asked for details including the onset of an athlete's period and the date of that person's last menstrual cycle.

During an emergency meeting, the association's attorney read public comments into the record for about an hour. The comments overwhelmingly opposed requiring athletes to report those details to school athletic officials, citing privacy concerns.

The debate comes at a time of heightened concern around reproductive rights in Florida and around the country, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Some members of the public also raised concerns that such information could be used to discriminate against transgender athletes.

The new form will become effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top StoriesNPR Science, Technology, & Health
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.