© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/7 KVCR Midday News: Investigating CA’s High Gas Bills, Lake Elsinore Prepares for Poppy Mania, Hemet Charter School Wins Decathlon, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM PST
Midday News Yellow and Orange.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California’s state Office of Emergency Services says it’s closely monitoring the deadly and destructive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the feds to investigate California’s soaring natural gas bills.
  • Two members of a $2.1 million-dollar Riverside County-based telemarketing scam have been sentenced to 108 months in federal prison.
  • Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement to detail plans to mitigating challenges stemming from the poppy bloom.
  • Western Center Academy, a charter school from Hemet Unified School District, has won the annual Riverside County Academic Decathlon for the first time.
  • A federal judge has sided with Facebook parent Meta and cleared the way for the company to buy virtual reality startup Within Unlimited.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad