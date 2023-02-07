KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/7 KVCR Midday News: Investigating CA’s High Gas Bills, Lake Elsinore Prepares for Poppy Mania, Hemet Charter School Wins Decathlon, & More
- California’s state Office of Emergency Services says it’s closely monitoring the deadly and destructive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
- Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the feds to investigate California’s soaring natural gas bills.
- Two members of a $2.1 million-dollar Riverside County-based telemarketing scam have been sentenced to 108 months in federal prison.
- Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement to detail plans to mitigating challenges stemming from the poppy bloom.
- Western Center Academy, a charter school from Hemet Unified School District, has won the annual Riverside County Academic Decathlon for the first time.
- A federal judge has sided with Facebook parent Meta and cleared the way for the company to buy virtual reality startup Within Unlimited.