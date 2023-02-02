© 2023 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/2 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Ranked Among Best in Nation for Business Programs, Newsom Backing Measure to Ban Concealed Weapons, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM PST
Midday News - Snow Covered SB Peak.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • CSUSB is ranked among the best for its business, MBA, and entrepreneurial programs.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom is backing a measure to ban concealed weapons in most public places.
  • California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries.
  • Power outage blacks out terminals at Los Angeles airport.
  • Today marks the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day, with the prediction of six more weeks of winter on the way.
Shareen Awad
