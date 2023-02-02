KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/2 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Ranked Among Best in Nation for Business Programs, Newsom Backing Measure to Ban Concealed Weapons, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- CSUSB is ranked among the best for its business, MBA, and entrepreneurial programs.
- Governor Gavin Newsom is backing a measure to ban concealed weapons in most public places.
- California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries.
- Power outage blacks out terminals at Los Angeles airport.
- Today marks the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day, with the prediction of six more weeks of winter on the way.