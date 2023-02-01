© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/1 KVCR Midday News: Funding for Rail Service Expansion in IE, Green Card Violation for Former Guatemalan Police Chief Now in Fontana

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST
Midday News SB Metrolink.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • More state funding is enroute to Inland Empire to expand transit and passenger rail service.
  • The former chief of the national police in Guatemala’s second-largest city, now living in Fontana, has been found guilty of a green card violation.
  • Four new judges are being added to the superior court benches in Riverside and San Bernardino counties to meet the Inland Empire’s growing case load.
  • This winter, volunteers counted more than 335,000 Western monarch butterflies in the annual survey – a big improvement over the last few years, but still far short of historical numbers.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad