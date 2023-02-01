KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/1 KVCR Midday News: Funding for Rail Service Expansion in IE, Green Card Violation for Former Guatemalan Police Chief Now in Fontana
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- More state funding is enroute to Inland Empire to expand transit and passenger rail service.
- The former chief of the national police in Guatemala’s second-largest city, now living in Fontana, has been found guilty of a green card violation.
- Four new judges are being added to the superior court benches in Riverside and San Bernardino counties to meet the Inland Empire’s growing case load.
- This winter, volunteers counted more than 335,000 Western monarch butterflies in the annual survey – a big improvement over the last few years, but still far short of historical numbers.