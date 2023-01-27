San Bernardino City Council Signs Off on Skatepark

On November 2nd, the San Bernardino City Council approved a $106,500 contract with New Line Skateparks.

San Bernardino leaders have called on the San Diego based company, to design a whole new structure after the previous Eastside Skate Park was shut down due to excessive vandalism.

CEO and president of New Line Kyle Dion, released a statement that ensures they will take all the necessary steps to get people skating again in the community.

"We are excited about the prospect of using our unique skills, experience and resources as a proven team to consistently deliver significant efficiencies and improved quality, to achieve the development process," Dion said.

While the city isn't sure when the skatepark will open, the new design will incorporate San Bernardino themed art throughout and have vandal proof signs to ward off any recurring damages.

Eastside Skate Park was originally opened in 2010 and closed down in March of last year. Since that time, it has remained an attractive location for the community's kids and youth.