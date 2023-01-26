© 2023 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/26 KVCR Midday News: Bills for Statewide Ban of Homeless Encampments Near Schools, Close Encounter with Asteroid Tonight, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM PST
Midday News - Galaxy.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans.
  • Republican state lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban homeless encampments near schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries across California.
  • Two bills have been introduced to make the overdose reversal drug Narcan accessible in high-risk locations.
  • A small asteroid will make one of the closest fly-bys of Earth by a celestial object, but experts at NASA JPL said there’s no chance of it striking the planet.
