KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/26 KVCR Midday News: Bills for Statewide Ban of Homeless Encampments Near Schools, Close Encounter with Asteroid Tonight, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans.
- Republican state lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban homeless encampments near schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries across California.
- Two bills have been introduced to make the overdose reversal drug Narcan accessible in high-risk locations.
- A small asteroid will make one of the closest fly-bys of Earth by a celestial object, but experts at NASA JPL said there’s no chance of it striking the planet.