Crafton Hills College Celebrates the Groundbreaking for New Public Safety Training Center for Fire Academy

Last week, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez attended the groundbreaking for the new state-of-the-art Public Safety Training Center for the Fire Academy at Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa. Dr. Kevin Horan, President at Crafton Hills College, explains how the new training center will be beneficial for both students and the community as a whole.

Mike Alder, Chief of the Crafton Hills College Fire Academy, explains that the new training opportunities and equipment the center will provide will give students experience in realistic fire-fighting scenarios.

Edward Duro, Business Community Member with San Manuel, talks about the The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians' recent $1.8 million donation to the Fire Academy and how it provides an opportunity for all students to access training.

Funding for this $9.5 million project came from Measure CC, a $470 million bond. CHC President Dr. Horan talks more about funding from Measure CC and the outpouring of community support for this project.

For more information about the Crafton Hills College Fire Academy, visit craftonhills.edu