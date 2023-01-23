© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/20/2023

Published January 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM PST
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. A former Moreno Valley school board member who resigned in disgrace in 2018 has been hired on newly sworn in Riverside County Supervisor Yxtian Gutierrez’s staff.
2. Former San Bernardino City Manager Charles McNeely will return to the city on an interim basis until a permanent replacement can be hired.
3. San Bernardino is poised to become the latest California city to declare homelessness an emergency.
4. Riverside County will open what it’s calling a welcome center for children going into foster care.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.