Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/20/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A former Moreno Valley school board member who resigned in disgrace in 2018 has been hired on newly sworn in Riverside County Supervisor Yxtian Gutierrez’s staff.

2. Former San Bernardino City Manager Charles McNeely will return to the city on an interim basis until a permanent replacement can be hired.

3. San Bernardino is poised to become the latest California city to declare homelessness an emergency.

4. Riverside County will open what it’s calling a welcome center for children going into foster care.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.