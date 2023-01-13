Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/13/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Local newspapers examined why the judge who is being blamed for a three-strike felon killing a Riverside County deputy may have reduced bail for him before the killing.

2. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will serve not just four years but six, after his reelection last November. Six years? How’s that?

3. The High Desert city of Hesperia and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have agreed to pay a million dollars to settle a lawsuit alleging they discriminated against Black and Latino renters.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.