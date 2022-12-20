KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/20 KVCR Midday News: Health Fees Adding to College Expenses, Mt San Jacinto College Offering Drone Operator Certification, & More
- Rising health fees are adding to expenses of sending a child to college.
- Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is stepping up a blistering attack on the county’s judges for dismissing a mounting number of criminal cases.
- Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook’s parent.
- A program to provide pathways for students to become certified drone operators qualified to fly for aerial surveys, data collection, and other missions will be available this spring at Mount San Jacinto College.
- Increasing high pressure will push temperatures in the IE to near 80 in Christmas.