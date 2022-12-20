© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/20 KVCR Midday News: Health Fees Adding to College Expenses, Mt San Jacinto College Offering Drone Operator Certification, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM PST
Midday News - CSUSB.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Rising health fees are adding to expenses of sending a child to college.
  • Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is stepping up a blistering attack on the county’s judges for dismissing a mounting number of criminal cases.
  • Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook’s parent.
  • A program to provide pathways for students to become certified drone operators qualified to fly for aerial surveys, data collection, and other missions will be available this spring at Mount San Jacinto College.
  • Increasing high pressure will push temperatures in the IE to near 80 in Christmas.
