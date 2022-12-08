© 2022 91.9 KVCR

WNBA star Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison

By Tamara Keith
Published December 8, 2022 at 6:04 AM PST

Griner is heading home after being detained since February. Her release was part of a prisoner swap with Russia, President Biden announced Thursday.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
