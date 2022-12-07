KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/7 KVCR Midday News: Metrolink Expanding Arrow Route Service, Indie Video Games Recognized At Game Awards, 91 Freeway Weekend Closure, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new report shows that promoting access to nature for underserved communities can improve quality of life.
- Metrolink is expanding its service on the new Arrow Route linking Redlands and San Bernardino, and also plans a round-trip express train between Redlands and Los Angeles.
- As the game industry evolves, making indie video games is getting trickier, but they’re still achieving commercial success and critical acclaim.
- Westbound lanes on the 91 freeway will be shut down late Friday night until early Monday December 12 between the I-15 and Lincoln Avenue.
- Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants include more local representation with new concessions program that will begin in 2023.
- Back to back weather systems rolling in off the Pacific are running out of steam before reaching Southern California, resulting in only a small chance of rain and mountain snow
- Caltrans is trying to keep pace with rock slides that are making Highway 1 a problematical drive.