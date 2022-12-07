© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/7 KVCR Midday News: Metrolink Expanding Arrow Route Service, Indie Video Games Recognized At Game Awards, 91 Freeway Weekend Closure, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM PST
Midday News SB Metrolink.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A new report shows that promoting access to nature for underserved communities can improve quality of life.
  • Metrolink is expanding its service on the new Arrow Route linking Redlands and San Bernardino, and also plans a round-trip express train between Redlands and Los Angeles.
  • As the game industry evolves, making indie video games is getting trickier, but they’re still achieving commercial success and critical acclaim.
  • Westbound lanes on the 91 freeway will be shut down late Friday night until early Monday December 12 between the I-15 and Lincoln Avenue.
  • Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants include more local representation with new concessions program that will begin in 2023.
  • Back to back weather systems rolling in off the Pacific are running out of steam before reaching Southern California, resulting in only a small chance of rain and mountain snow
  • Caltrans is trying to keep pace with rock slides that are making Highway 1 a problematical drive.
Shareen Awad
