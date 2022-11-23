KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/23 KVCR Midday News: SB County Sheriff’s Aviation Completes Hoist Rescue, Thanksgiving Travel, & More
- The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation completed a technical hoist rescue on Sunday at Mt. Baldy.
- Democrat Will Rollins conceded defeat Monday in his attempt to end Corona Republican Ken Calvert’s 30-year run in Congress.
- Crews are making progress in building a new gateway to Redwood National Park in Humboldt County.
- Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits.