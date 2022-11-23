© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/23 KVCR Midday News: SB County Sheriff’s Aviation Completes Hoist Rescue, Thanksgiving Travel, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM PST
Midday News - Forest Road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation completed a technical hoist rescue on Sunday at Mt. Baldy.
  • Democrat Will Rollins conceded defeat Monday in his attempt to end Corona Republican Ken Calvert’s 30-year run in Congress.
  • Crews are making progress in building a new gateway to Redwood National Park in Humboldt County.
  • Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits.
