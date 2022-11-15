Inland Empire Health Plan Partners with EASE T1D

Through the partnership between the IEHP and EASE T1D, they will work to actively distribute and promote educational material and to connect the community with supportive resources.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the frequency of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in young people is a growing clinical and public health concern. While Type 2 diabetes is preventable, Type 1 diabetes is not.

EASE T1D is the joint effort of two mothers, Debbie George and Michelle Thornburg, who have children with Type 1 diabetes or T1D.

Through their more than 25 years of combined experience, they have come to recognize areas of significant need and have joined forces to apply their knowledge as parents of young diabetics through EASE, an acronym for Education, Awareness, Support and Empowerment.

The non-profit group is also active in shaping state law, recently partnering with Poison lead singer and reality TV star Bret Michaels – diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 6 years old – in support of California's Senate Bill 97, which requires Type 1 diabetes information to be available on the California Department of Education's website and to be distributed to parents and guardians of K-12 students.

The bill was signed into law in October 2021 as a part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $123.9 billion K-12 package.

To learn more about EASE T1D, visit EASET1D.org.

