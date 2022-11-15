Beyoncé leads nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com.

She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.

Beyoncé's nine nominations were scattered across several different categories. One is for "Be Alive," from the film King Richard, in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, and the rest are for tracks from Renaissance, which is up for album of the year. "Break My Soul" is a nominee for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Dance/ Electronic Recording; "Virgo's Groove" is up for Best R&B Performance; and "Plastic Off the Sofa" is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Other notable Grammy contenders are Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, each with seven; as well as Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, each with six Grammy nominations.

The Best New Artist category has entries from a mix of genres: 22-year-old TikTok phenomenon Samara Joy, bluegrass singer Molly Tuttle, jazz duo

Domi & JD Beck, rapper Latto, conceptual artist Tobe Nwigwe, R&B singer Omar Apollo, Brazilian singer Anitta, British indie rock band Wet Leg, Italian rock band Maneskin, and singer Muni Long, who formerly went by the name Priscilla Renae.

The 2023 Grammys will feature several new awards categories, including Best Spoken Word Poetry Album and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games.

