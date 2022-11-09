Some local elections are too close to call, but incumbents are doing well

As more ballots are counted it’s looking like Democrat Will Rollins is leading in the polls against longtime Republican Congressman Ken Calvert.

Calvert has historically opposed gay marriage until recently. Redistricting changed the map and added Palm Springs to the district. Palm Springs has a large LGBTQ population.

This race could help decide who has control of Congress, as national results have been tighter than expected.

Other congressional incumbents seem to be faring better than Calvert. The Associated Press has called Mark Takano the winner of District 39 and Pete Aguilar the winner of District 33. Norma Torres is ahead in District 35 as is Jay Obernolte in District 23.

Helen Tran is expected to win the San Bernardino Mayor’s race against Jim Penman. She would be only the third woman to hold the position.

And it looks like the LA mayor’s race is still too close to call. Although Rick Caruso has a slight lead over Karen Bass.

Results are still being updated every few hours as more ballots are counted.