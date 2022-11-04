Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A candidate for State Assembly in Riverside County is not registered to vote in the district in which he is running.

2. New details have emerged about the couple whose gender reveal stunt set the El Dorado Fire near Oak Glen which took the life of a firefighter.

3. Ontario International Airport is pumping four billion dollars a year into the local economy, six years after coming back under local control.

4. We update the dilapidated dormitory in downtown San Bernardino that is still occupied despite a court order to shut it down.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.