City of Riverside and Doordash Food Insecurity Partnership

Project DASH uses Doordash’s delivery system to deliver food to Riverside residents experiencing food insecurity. In addition, DoorDash will work with the City of Riverside to access data that helps identify additional and greater needs areas.

Project DASH is DoorDash’s initiative to empower food banks, food pantries, community-based organizations, and now cities to leverage DoorDash’s logistics to carry out their mission and better serve their communities.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson stated how food insecurity is becoming a growing problem throughout the Inland Empire and Riverside. As the pandemic has put pressure on families that struggle with food insecurity, this initiative pushes to provide assistance with accessibility to the resources families need.

Overall, Project DASH has powered more than 2.5 million deliveries of an estimated 50 million meals across the U.S. and Canada.