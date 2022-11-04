© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Riverside and Doordash Food Insecurity Partnership

KVCR | By Joshlyn Khuu
Published November 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM PDT
pexels-norma-mortenson-4393426.jpg

Project DASH uses Doordash’s delivery system to deliver food to Riverside residents experiencing food insecurity. In addition, DoorDash will work with the City of Riverside to access data that helps identify additional and greater needs areas.

Project DASH is DoorDash’s initiative to empower food banks, food pantries, community-based organizations, and now cities to leverage DoorDash’s logistics to carry out their mission and better serve their communities.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson stated how food insecurity is becoming a growing problem throughout the Inland Empire and Riverside. As the pandemic has put pressure on families that struggle with food insecurity, this initiative pushes to provide assistance with accessibility to the resources families need.

Overall, Project DASH has powered more than 2.5 million deliveries of an estimated 50 million meals across the U.S. and Canada.

Joshlyn Khuu
See stories by Joshlyn Khuu