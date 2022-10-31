Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Authorities are investigating how mail-in ballots and voter guides ended up in a dumpster at an apartment complex in Lake Elsinore.

2. Riverside County Supervisors have extended a moratorium on short-term rentals in the mountains and Temecula wine country after a spike in such businesses.

3. A dilapidated dormitory in downtown San Bernardino remains open despite a court order to close it.

4. Remembering Ben Gonzales, San Bernardino’s first Latino police chief.

