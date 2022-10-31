Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell,
Cassie MacDuff
Published October 31, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. Authorities are investigating how mail-in ballots and voter guides ended up in a dumpster at an apartment complex in Lake Elsinore.
2. Riverside County Supervisors have extended a moratorium on short-term rentals in the mountains and Temecula wine country after a spike in such businesses.
3. A dilapidated dormitory in downtown San Bernardino remains open despite a court order to close it.
4. Remembering Ben Gonzales, San Bernardino’s first Latino police chief.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

