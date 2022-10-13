KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/13 KVCR Midday News: CA State Senator Connie Leyva Will Take on New Role at KVCR, DOJ Reports Over 4 Million Fentanyl Pills Seized, Local Events, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California State Senator Connie Leyva will soon take the reins as KVCR’s Executive Director.
- The California Department of Justice reports over 4 million fentanyl pills and almost 900 pounds of fentanyl powder have been seized throughout the state in the last 18 months.
- Yosemite National Park’s 95-year-old Ahwahnee Hotel is about to undergo major upgrades, including seismic upgrades.
- The annual Black on the Block Young Entrepreneur’s Expo and Job Fair will return to Rialto City Park from 12pm-4pm on Sat, Oct 15. For information, call 951-255-7382 or click here
- Castle Park transforms into the Halloween experience Castle Dark Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through October 30.