10/12 KVCR Midday News: CA Expands Illegal Marijuana Eradication Program, IE Hosts First Hydrogen-Powered Train in North America, Meta’s New $1500 VR Headset, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The California Department of Justice is expanding the largest illegal marijuana eradication program in the U.S., with EPIC.
- A woman accidentally drove through the front door of a Rialto Stater Bros, injuring herself and seven others.
- San Bernardino ranks 180 out of 182 cities ranked for safety.
- The Inland Empire will host North America’s first hydrogen-powered train, dubbed the FLIRT H2.
- Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset.