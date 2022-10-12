© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/12 KVCR Midday News: CA Expands Illegal Marijuana Eradication Program, IE Hosts First Hydrogen-Powered Train in North America, Meta’s New $1500 VR Headset, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT
Midday News - Farm Land.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The California Department of Justice is expanding the largest illegal marijuana eradication program in the U.S., with EPIC.
  • A woman accidentally drove through the front door of a Rialto Stater Bros, injuring herself and seven others.
  • San Bernardino ranks 180 out of 182 cities ranked for safety.
  • The Inland Empire will host North America’s first hydrogen-powered train, dubbed the FLIRT H2.
  • Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset.
