© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/5 KVCR Midday News: Homelessness Weighing on Californians, Best Before Labels Scrutinized, Prop 30, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT
midday_news_usa.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Meta, formerly Facebook, hosted a Disaster Preparedness Summit at San Bernardino Valley College last week.
  • Homelessness is weighing heavily on the minds of Californians, with 14% of the population saying homelessness is the most important issue.
  • Seven statewide propositions are on the ballot this fall, including Prop 30 which would impost a new income tax on Californians who make more than 2 million a year to help fund rebates for low-income people o buy electric cars. More information on all propositions are at CalMatters.org
  • ‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow.
  • Sacramento intends to distribute $1.2 billion to cover residential utility bills.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad