KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/5 KVCR Midday News: Homelessness Weighing on Californians, Best Before Labels Scrutinized, Prop 30, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Meta, formerly Facebook, hosted a Disaster Preparedness Summit at San Bernardino Valley College last week.
- Homelessness is weighing heavily on the minds of Californians, with 14% of the population saying homelessness is the most important issue.
- Seven statewide propositions are on the ballot this fall, including Prop 30 which would impost a new income tax on Californians who make more than 2 million a year to help fund rebates for low-income people o buy electric cars. More information on all propositions are at CalMatters.org
- ‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow.
- Sacramento intends to distribute $1.2 billion to cover residential utility bills.