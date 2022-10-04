© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/4 KVCR Midday News: New Measures to Improve Grad Rates, Intoxicated Teacher Pulled from Thermal Classroom, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT
midday_news_-_riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Newsom approved a slew of measures to improve college graduation rates, particularly for students from low-income communities
  • A coyote who had been roaming near school grounds in recent weeks invaded an open restroom at Mission Middle School in Jurupa Valley.
  • Another intoxicated teacher has been pulled from his Thermal classroom after students reported him.
  • The last three water years in California were the driest stretch since records began in 1896.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad