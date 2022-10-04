KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/4 KVCR Midday News: New Measures to Improve Grad Rates, Intoxicated Teacher Pulled from Thermal Classroom, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Governor Newsom approved a slew of measures to improve college graduation rates, particularly for students from low-income communities
- A coyote who had been roaming near school grounds in recent weeks invaded an open restroom at Mission Middle School in Jurupa Valley.
- Another intoxicated teacher has been pulled from his Thermal classroom after students reported him.
- The last three water years in California were the driest stretch since records began in 1896.