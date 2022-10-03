California's clean-car standards nationwide?

The California Air Resources Board recently adopted new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Alex Walker-Griffin, the vice mayor of the town of Hercules in the Bay Area, says California's new rules are intended to cut vehicle pollution 60 percent by 2030.

More than 600 local officials from across the country , part of a group called Elected Official to Protect America , gave signed a letter asking the E-P-A to start the rulemaking process for stringent clean-car standards. The agency says the transportation accounts for 27 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. Councilmember Andrew Lewis from North Westwood near UCLA says he the suspects the extreme heat and rain that recently pounded Southern California is linked to climate change.

Will Haskell is a 26-year-old state senator from Connecticut. He also signed the letter.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed this summer, is poised to invest $369 billion dollars into climate action , including 7-point -5 billion to build a network of charging stations ,every 50 miles on interstate highways.