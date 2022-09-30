All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st

Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors.

That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.

This is the first application cycle in which local educational agencies, including charter schools, will be required to confirm that all high school seniors have completed a FAFSA or a CADAA. This new, systematic approach will expand access to financial aid to thousands of students who may have otherwise not been aware.

On Tuesday October 4, the commission will host a press conference at 9:30 am and a Cash for College Workshop at 10:00 am at Orange Vista High School in Perris. In partnership with the Riverside County Office of Education and the Val Verde Unified School District, the press event will explain the initiative and how it will serve students and help attendees apply for financial aid.

And free College Application workshops are being offered to all 12th grade students that attend Alvord, Jurupa and Riverside Unified School Districts, through a 5 part zoom series, College Wednesdays, set to begin October 5th, continuing through November 9th.

Representatives from CSUSB, UCR, Stanford, CBU and RCC will guide students through the process.

Press Conference/Financial Aid Workshop

October 4th, 9:30AM

Orange Vista High School

School Gym

1400 E Orange Ave,

Perris, CA 92571

College Application workshop registration link for Riverside Unified, Alvord & Jurupa Unified School Districts

bit.ly/pathways_2022