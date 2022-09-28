KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/28 KVCR Midday News: ‘Pink Tax’ Ban, Survey Finds Teachers Considering Leaving Profession, Murder Suspect and Daughter Killed in Hesperia Shootout, & More
- The Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside and the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA are partnering to provide a space for Inland Empire youth to learn more about issues impacting their region. Information at ie-freedom.eventbrite.com
- A new law signed by Governor Newsom bans companies from charging different prices for the same products.
- California murder suspect and teen daughter, subject of the Amber Alert yesterday, were killed in a shootout in Hesperia.
- Riverside County Animal Services has launched a Fall in Love adoption campaign. More information at rcdas.org
- A new survey finds that many California teachers are considering leaving their profession due to acute levels of stress and job dissatisfaction.