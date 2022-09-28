© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/28 KVCR Midday News: ‘Pink Tax’ Ban, Survey Finds Teachers Considering Leaving Profession, Murder Suspect and Daughter Killed in Hesperia Shootout, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT
midday_news_ucr_0.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside and the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA are partnering to provide a space for Inland Empire youth to learn more about issues impacting their region. Information at ie-freedom.eventbrite.com
  • A new law signed by Governor Newsom bans companies from charging different prices for the same products.
  • California murder suspect and teen daughter, subject of the Amber Alert yesterday, were killed in a shootout in Hesperia.
  • Riverside County Animal Services has launched a Fall in Love adoption campaign. More information at rcdas.org
  • A new survey finds that many California teachers are considering leaving their profession due to acute levels of stress and job dissatisfaction.
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad