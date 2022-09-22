© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/22 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Home Burglaries, New Office of Gun Violence Prevention, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT
midday_news_usa.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Over a dozen home burglaries have happened in the city of Redlands.
  • Gun control advocates are applauding California’s decision to create a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
  • A fugitive in a massive Navy bribery cause was caught in Venezuela.
  • San Diego apologizes for support of WWII detention camps.
