9/22 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Home Burglaries, New Office of Gun Violence Prevention, & More
- Over a dozen home burglaries have happened in the city of Redlands.
- Gun control advocates are applauding California’s decision to create a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
- A fugitive in a massive Navy bribery cause was caught in Venezuela.
- San Diego apologizes for support of WWII detention camps.