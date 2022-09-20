© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/20 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Signs CA Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, SB Police Officer Collides with Motorcyclist, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A San Bernardino police officer collided with a motorcyclist while responding to an unrelated incident.
  • Governor Newsom’s administration identified five excess state properties it hopes will become affordable housing.
  • Social media and other platforms will be required to take steps to protect children’s mental and physical health while online.
Tags
Local news
