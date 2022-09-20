KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/20 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Signs CA Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, SB Police Officer Collides with Motorcyclist, & More
- A San Bernardino police officer collided with a motorcyclist while responding to an unrelated incident.
- Governor Newsom’s administration identified five excess state properties it hopes will become affordable housing.
- Social media and other platforms will be required to take steps to protect children’s mental and physical health while online.