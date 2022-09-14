KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/14 KVCR Midday News: Updates on Forest Falls Evacuation Orders, Student Loan Forgiveness, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Local officials give an update on evacuation orders in the community of Forest Falls. Residents can call the resources hotline at 909-356-2563.
- Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz visits the Coachella Valley.
- The application to claim student loan forgiveness opens in early October.