The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/14 KVCR Midday News: Updates on Forest Falls Evacuation Orders, Student Loan Forgiveness, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Local officials give an update on evacuation orders in the community of Forest Falls. Residents can call the resources hotline at 909-356-2563.
  • Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz visits the Coachella Valley.
  • The application to claim student loan forgiveness opens in early October.

