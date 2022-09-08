KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/8 KVCR Midday News: Updates on Fairview and Radford Fires, Human Remains in SB Backyard May Have Solved Murder Case, & More
- The Fairview Fire burning south of Hemet grew by over 10,000 acres. KVCR’s Jonathan Linden spoke with residents affected by the fire.
- The Radford Fire is 2% contained and has burned 1100 acres.
- A makeshift tomb with human remains found in the backyard of San Bernardino home may have solved an 8-year old murder.
- An announcement to remove and replace a nearly 50-year-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam is scheduled today.