The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/8 KVCR Midday News: Updates on Fairview and Radford Fires, Human Remains in SB Backyard May Have Solved Murder Case, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM PDT
midday_news_-_forest_road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Fairview Fire burning south of Hemet grew by over 10,000 acres. KVCR’s Jonathan Linden spoke with residents affected by the fire.
  • The Radford Fire is 2% contained and has burned 1100 acres.
  • A makeshift tomb with human remains found in the backyard of San Bernardino home may have solved an 8-year old murder.
  • An announcement to remove and replace a nearly 50-year-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam is scheduled today.

