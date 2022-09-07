© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/7 KVCR Midday News: Energy Officials Say Blackouts Possible, cathedral City Man Arrested in Fentanyl Poisoning Case, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT
Midday News - Sunset Beach.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Energy officials say blackouts are a real possibility throughout California during the heat wave and they are urging people to conserve 2-3 times more.
  • UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain explained that at certain elevations, there is almost no temperature recovery overnight, increasing wildfire risk.
  • Riley Jacob Hagar of Cathedral City was arrested for the alleged killing of a man who died of fentanyl poisoning in January.
  • A new Auto Club survey says many people say they will continue to travel during the autumn months.
  • Prosecutors dismissed three felony counts of making fraudulent claims against Glory Ghosh, in exchange for participating in a diversion program.

