9/7 KVCR Midday News: Energy Officials Say Blackouts Possible, cathedral City Man Arrested in Fentanyl Poisoning Case, & More
- Energy officials say blackouts are a real possibility throughout California during the heat wave and they are urging people to conserve 2-3 times more.
- UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain explained that at certain elevations, there is almost no temperature recovery overnight, increasing wildfire risk.
- Riley Jacob Hagar of Cathedral City was arrested for the alleged killing of a man who died of fentanyl poisoning in January.
- A new Auto Club survey says many people say they will continue to travel during the autumn months.
- Prosecutors dismissed three felony counts of making fraudulent claims against Glory Ghosh, in exchange for participating in a diversion program.